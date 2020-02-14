Shares:

Few people in Spain give the macro-left wing coalition government much change of lasting out its full term and internal rifts are already showing.

Not only is Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who begged and stole every possible vote in order to get his investiture over the line, having to deal with inter-party problems, such as the independent Catalan and Basque parties who agreed to abstain to allow Sanchez to be voted in.

They are obviously expecting something in return. The Basque country has already been granted extra powers - now it is the turn of the extreme left Catalans to get their pay off.

But the problems facing Sanchez are deeply ingrained in Podemos, the party which he has got to keep on board for his future as PM in a slim majority to continue.

The anticapitalistas, the faction of the ruling pseudo-left Podemos party in Spain linked to France’s Pabloite New Anticapitalist Party (NPA), are threatening to leave the Spanish government - already.

They are apparently trying to shield themselves from mounting anger among workers and layers of the middle class at the reactionary policies of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE)-Podemos government, which is committed to austerity, militarism and police state policies. Keeping this coalition together is going to be a monumental task which I doubt Sanchez can pull off.