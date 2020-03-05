Viewpoint
That’s it for terraces
So, that’s it - Palma city council has swung the axe on bar and terraces, a move which has angered hundreds of businesses, left tourists bewildered and will lead to the loss of jobs and revenue.
Palma city council has established that it is not one for listening the opinion of the masses, the majority of which voted for one of the various left wing parties which form the coalition.
Small bar and restaurant owners are incensed - they are now fearing for their livelihoods, especially under the current climate which does not bode particularly well for the tourist season as it is.
Many establishments took it upon themselves to take the terraces down, others, the owners of which took over the lease with the awnings in place, have decided to leave it up to the council while busy trying to make the numbers add up and decide on whether it is worth staying open any more.
I know a number which will have closed by the summer - the traspaso (for lease) signs are already up and not part of a protest, for real. The most common question is why?
This is a paradise island in the heart of the Mediterranean which is world famous for al fresco wining and dinning.
Not only it is part of the culture, it’s a huge attraction for millions of visitors from Northern Europe. I can see nothing positive what so ever coming from this at all, the council is ripping the heart out of Palma.
Comments
Steve Riches / Hace about 1 hour
The stupidity of some politicians beggars belief. The open-air terrace eating us a massive tourist draw for Palma as well as being beloved by locals. Why would any politician with a brain wish to destroy such a wonderful feature in what is one of the most beautiful cities in the world? Presumably, crass stupidity and a career in politics go hand in hand. The further irony is that tax coming from the restaurant terraces pays the income of the stupid politicians!
E Weldon / Hace about 2 hours
All the small businesses should get together and go to court! The only way to sort this mess out is to take the idiots in Government to court! This is a huge loss for these businesses and also for tourists and locals - Eating out inPalma al fresco used to be a pleasure now it seems it will be a thing of the past -just like tourists as they are already going elsewhere so the Local Government are winning No tourists will want to come!