We are by no means out of the woods yet and the Spanish government is now working on counter-virus measures which will be introduced, or perhaps remain in place, once the States of Emergency is lifted later this month - all things considered that is.

However on Wednesday night it was announced that the country’s healthcare workers are to be decorated with the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Concord. The award is comparable to the Nobel Peace Prize of the Spanish-speaking world.

More than 50,000 of Spain’s healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19 - many of which, including a very close friend of mine, did not even know they had had it until were finally tested a few weeks ago - and at least 60 have lost their lives.

And, the recognition of their heroic work does not end there.

All frontline healthworkers have also been awarded free return flights by the Spanish wing of IAG (British Airways) and free accommodation for two nights at any Meliá Hotel.

But, while some doctors and nurses embraced the award, others decried it as empty symbolism.

Leading medical professionals said that they don’t want gestures, they want to see significant improvements in the health care system. Be that as it may, but all things considered I think they all deserve our gratitude.