Shares:

“Isn't it great that there are no tourists, for once we have the islands to ourselves.” How many times have you heard that since the bar terraces and beaches were allowed to reopen? Perhaps it is. Trouble is the Balearics is on the verge of going bust -no tourists, no jobs, no income. Over the past few years there has been a growing anti-tourism sentiment across the Balearics and it has not gone unnoticed by would be visitors. Never mind the chaos caused by thousands of cruise passengers spewing into the centre of Palma, tourists have been blamed for excess traffic, noise, antisocial behaviour, damaging the environment, using up all the natural resources and invading the beaches.

Well, now it’s time for a reality check. Having spent the past few Sundays fighting for parking spaces and spots on the beaches in Calvia, a group of us decided to head to Cala Mondrago in the natural park. After finally getting out of the gridlock in Palma, we eventually reached our destination, after another traffic jam in Campos, only to be faced with a beach which was totally packed, all social distancing rules being broken left, right and centre. So, we yomped off to the next bay which was only slightly less congested. Yes it was spectacular and we were lucky. Other friends tried to get on the beaches in Palmanova, Es Trenc and Sa Rapita, but they were all full with most of the latter coming back to Palma at the same time as us, so more traffic jams - and there aren’t any tourists - great isn’t it?