I have just enjoyed a stayction in a glorious hotel nestled all alone on a small bay just outside of Cala Ratjada and apart from being one of the most restful holidays I have ever had, it also really opened my eyes to just how glorious and unique Majorca is.

What is more, the hotel, which is excellent, is expecting over 350 guests this weekend and has no immediate plans to close - there were a few Britons and Germans but local guests and visitors from the mainland and France made up most of the numbers during my stay and they were all hiring cars and bicycles or packing their rucksacks to head off and explore the north east of the island which is idyllic.

Much is written about the Tramuntana and the likes of Valldemossa, Deya and Soller, not to mention Palma (obviously) but the north east, in my opinion, does not get the attention or promotion it deserves.

Traditionally Cala Ratjada has always been a popular summer haunt for the wealthy Palma residents and I can see why, plus the area has managed to maintain much of what one would call “old Majorca”.

And the coastline has to be one of the best in the Mediterranean, from my experience, better than some of the beaches in the Caribbean. And, the sun shone for the entire holiday, we escaped Storm Alex, 26ºC is not bad for the first week in October. Majorca’s got it all and it will bounce back and quickly, it deserves to.