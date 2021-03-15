AN explosive interview it certainly was. One tabloid British newspaper said that it was the worst crisis in the British monarchy for 80 years. I suspect that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted the full force of the interview shockwaves to be felt in Buckingham Palace.

And they were. But is the royal family in crisis? Probably not. The royal family has, quite rightly, ordered an investigation into the claims of racism and Prince William has denied that the royal family are racists.

Have we heard the last of the now infamous Markle and Prince Harry bombshell? Probably not but the damage to the royals has been contained. It won’t be forgotten but it won’t make the headlines. The person who rather shielded the royal family and who they owe a debt of gratitude to, is Piers Morgan.

The former tabloid editor and ex-presenter of Good Morning Britain took on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and fired numerous shots across their bows in the hours after the bombshell interview. He dismissed the allegations made by the couple in those vital hours when Buckingham Palace was in a state of shock. Did he turn the tide of public opinion? No, but he sowed the seed of doubt in the public’s minds.

He cast doubt on the validity of their claims. His actions ultimately cost him his job but the “Piers Morgan incident” became an even bigger talking point than the Meghan and Prince Harry interview! Markle and Prince Harry may have some legitimate complaints against the royal family but they should have been settled behind closed doors and not on television and in a foreign country.

The couple have now said their piece and I wish them luck in their future careers. Piers Morgan will be back in a new job very soon but I doubt we can say the same for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Their future is uncertain.