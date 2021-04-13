It appears that the majority of Germans are having a guilt trip after having dipped their toes in Mallorcan waters over Easter. After all the fanfare of an earlier than expected German-driven tourism revival in some Mallorcan resorts, Germans are now in no rush to book their summer holidays due to the pandemic and the tourism industry is blaming politicians for talking down the prospects of foreign travel.

The German tourism industry is showing few signs of recovery with the travel forecast for the upcoming summer looking gloomy, sector chiefs said on Sunday.

Bookings for 2021 are already down on last year’s poor figures, Michael Frenzel, the president of the Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW), told Welt am Sonntag.

And, much of the talk on Spanish news over the weekend was about the domestic market with many holiday destinations around the country resigned to the fact that foreign visitors many, in the end, be few and far between.

Minorca, it appears, is one of the top destinations for Spaniards this summer with self catering the most popular option. According to travel experts, people want to try and remain in their own bubble, away from crowded hotels etc. One rental agency on the island claimed to be fully booked for July and August. It is increasingly looking like a staycation summer for most of Europe.