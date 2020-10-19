Cala Fornells is next to Paguera. 12-10-2020 Youtube: Steve

Cala Fornells is next to Paguera but is often overlooked by tourists, who make for the big sandy beaches of Paguera.

Cala Fornells has small bays and clear waters. There are hotels there but little else, which is what makes it such a beautiful place to visit. Sadly, nothing was open on our visit but we could still enjoy the views.