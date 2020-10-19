Beaches
Stephen Baggaley tour of Mallorca
Cala Fornells is next to Paguera.
Cala Fornells is next to Paguera but is often overlooked by tourists, who make for the big sandy beaches of Paguera.
Cala Fornells has small bays and clear waters. There are hotels there but little else, which is what makes it such a beautiful place to visit. Sadly, nothing was open on our visit but we could still enjoy the views.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.