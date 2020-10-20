Junior Bulletin
Back to school at Queen’s College
As part of this term’s literature programme, the Year 5 students at Queen’s College have been studying the mythical creatures of Ancient Greece.
Each week the children find out about different Greek myths from Icarus and Daedalus to Perseus’ quest for Medusa’s head!
They have been following the wonderful BBC television series as well as investigating mythical creatures from a selection of reference books and information from children’s websites.
The children selected important facts from their research and wrote about these as well as carefully studying the mythical creatures so that they could reproduce their features in some wonderful paintings and drawings - they even invented their own creatures, carefully selecting the powers they might possess!
