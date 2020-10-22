Year 6 students at Bellver. 17-10-2020 Bellver International College

Since returning to school, the Year 6 students at Bellver have been learning about states of matter and properties of materials.

They have enjoyed investigating the properties of different materials, including which metals are magnetic.

They have also investigated which substances are soluble within water and used their observation skills to look for key signs of chemical reactions!

We also discovered that some materials are better thermal conductors than others by using socks and foil wrapped around beakers and measuring the change in temperature over time.

All these important properties allow us to understand why certain materials are used to build different products. Well done Year 6!