Junior Bulletin
Year 6 at Bellver get to grips with the states of matter
Since returning to school, the Year 6 students at Bellver have been learning about states of matter and properties of materials.
They have enjoyed investigating the properties of different materials, including which metals are magnetic.
They have also investigated which substances are soluble within water and used their observation skills to look for key signs of chemical reactions!
We also discovered that some materials are better thermal conductors than others by using socks and foil wrapped around beakers and measuring the change in temperature over time.
All these important properties allow us to understand why certain materials are used to build different products. Well done Year 6!
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.