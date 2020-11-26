Baleares International College and Orbital Education are delighted to introduce their A Level Scholarship Programme for the 2021 academic year. This exciting opportunity

aims to support exceptionally able and motivated students who are academically gifted,

dedicated to their studies and will seek to take full advantage of opportunities to extend

their learning beyond the core syllabus.

Scholarship funding

We are pleased to announce that 50% of the tuition costs for the 2-year programme

will be funded by Orbital Education, the group of which Baleares International College is

a member.

Who can apply?

These scholarships are available to both current and new students who wish to start

their GCE A Level studies in September 2021. Students applying who are not current

students of Baleares International College may require additional stages in the

application process; please contact us for more details.

Award criteria

Scholarships will be awarded on the grounds of both achievement and potential, and

scholarship applicants must be able to demonstrate a high level of academic ability.

For example , potential results should be: GCSE/IGCSE grades of B (or 6) and above, or

equivalent for English, Mathematics and at least 4 additional subjects; GCSE/IGCSE

grades of A/A* (7, 8 or 9) or equivalent for the subjects chosen for A Level study.

How to apply

Please download our Scholarship Application Form and Scholarship Information Pack

by visiting our website www.balearesint.net

For more information and details of how to apply, please contact Holley McMonagle,

Admissions Officer at: registrar@balearesint.net or 971 133 167.

Applications for BIC students and students currently studying in other schools must be

received by Friday 16th April, 2021.