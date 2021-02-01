Rafa Nadal International School

Rafa Nadal International School

01-02-2021 Rafa Nadal International School

Despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, it’s business as usual at Rafa Nadal International School.

This week the pupils enjoyed their weekly assembly, delivered by the school council, via Zoom.

Rafa Nadal International School students

Outdoor learning still features prominently and year 3 were making the most of the good weather by identifying living and nonliving things around the school grounds.

Year 1 have been pushing ahead with their learning and the focus this week has been emergent writing and number bonds to 20 and beyond.

Rafa Nadal International School news

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.