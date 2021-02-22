Photography has long been used as a medium through which we are able to document our time and Sarah Stanton, Art Teacher at Mallorca International School, saw this as the perfect way for our Year 10 students to capture their lockdown experience of 2020.

The images are so powerful that we will be publishing a book available to parents and the local community titled “At Home 2020”. We hope this will serve not only as a powerful reminder of that time but also celebrate the students thoughtful and impressive art. The students’ photography represents family, nature and, of course, the view outside.

From being confined in a city apartment to the rural silence of a country villa; the glimpses into each experience being at the same time unique and shared. Sarah says “I hope you feel as moved as I do by all the work that this Year 10 group produced together, remotely, often under difficult circumstances, from home, expressing their experiences, observations and artistry.”

Lara, who is studying GCSE Business, is leading the project in order to publish, promote and ultimately sell the photography book “At Home 2020”. As Lara says in her letter to parents detailing the project “Its a memory we will have forever printed in a book. You don’t have to read it to understand, the pictures say it all.” Any profit made from the sale of the books will go to the Art Department at Mallorca International School.