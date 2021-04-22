The Nursery class activities

Nursery news

Nursery children were all excited to be back at school after the Easter holidays and their first week was busy!

The theme for this term is “Explore, Discover and Grow” and they were out and about in the garden looking at what is growing, doing some weeding and some clearing in the EYFS plot. It’s fun working together, especially when the sun is shining!

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Art Exhibition

We are so proud of our IBDP Visual Arts students and so impressed with the high standard of their end of course exhibition.

Calvin.

The students hard work and incredible talent was reflected in the pieces on display. The students also completed a critical analysis of their pieces.

Giada.

The final exhibition allows these young artists to experience the entire process from creation to showcasing their work.

Lucia

