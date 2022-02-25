I never fail to be thanked for recommending this top-quality gourmet food gem with warm personalised service. All dishes cooked with flair, passion and enthusiasm by super chef Saloua. The innovative lunchtime Menu del Dia served from 1pm is excellent value, changing daily according to the freshest and best produce in the markets and is impressive value for 17 euros.





Also offering an outstanding à la carte menu and excellent wine list. Tastes and allergies taken into account. I love its warm cosy setting, perfect at this time of year in the heart of Santa Catalina. Do please call to reserve to avoid disappointment. Tel. 971 919 697 or 634 906 941 email: saloua@tiasaloua.com



Do checkout and support Saloua’s charitable event to give the gift of hope and dignity this Easter to those who cannot afford to do so. Just 10 euros will buy a bag of sanitary essentials such as toothpaste and deodorant to give them some dignity during difficult times.



http://www.tiasaloua.com/



