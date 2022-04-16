With its large shady terrace on the beach promenade, it’s the perfect destination to chill and enjoy exceptionally good food to suit all tastes with a view glorious sea view.



Offering a seasonal menu, they pride themselves on the highest quality, organic locally sourced produce.



I held my own birthday party for 30 there, and personally witnessed how well they handle large parties and special events with ease. Most importantly without loss of quality in numbers.



Reservations tel. 699 757 777