This health food gem under new management has something absolutely delicious for everyone.



Breakfasts, lunches or quick snacks, they offer nourishing fresh and healthy, vegan, gluten free, vegetarian even sugar-free available. In fact they cater for all tastes and allergies with a wonderful mixtures of flavours.



Their sugar-free quinoa chocolate fudge cake is mind blowing, the best ever!



Monday to Thursday 9am to 4.30pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 3pm.



From 24th April Coco's will be open on Sundays from 9am to 3pm.



Ctra. Andratx 30, Portals Nous. Tel. 971 078 047