More than ever, Majorca is the number one destination in the Mediterranean for sport. From Olympic holding camps, pro teams, club teams, school teams through to the active holiday maker and mass participation events, the island offers everything.

Real Mallorca, the Rafa Nadal Academy, the pro cycling teams and sailing regattas ensure the main sports remain in the public eye. The international tournaments and televised events keep the pro athletes and Olympians rolling through the arrivals and departure halls month after month at one of the busiest airports in Europe.

The depth and scale of the sports on offer in Majorca make this a unique destination. The island is well known for its world class facilities and this continues to attract the elite athletes. National federations as diverse as rowing and cross country skiing will run pre-season camps in Mallorca. The athletes and sports scientists will be sharing ideas with cutting edge performers in swimming, triathlon, cycling, tennis and dozens of other sports.

The sports marketed to the next generation like climbing and skateboarding will find the island bursting with opportunity. The mountains and coastline are perfect for beginners and experts alike.

Fast-growing sports like Padel and Swim-Run are bringing individuals and teams to the island in ever growing numbers as the island provides a natural home for an impressive range of sports. Dance groups, Zumba, yoga and CrossFit provide the perfect complement for the families and partners of cyclists and triathletes.

Majorca really hits home with the huge number of people around the world who play sport as part of their active and fitness lifestyle. This group enjoy travel and they take their sport seriously. They want the best locations, and to learn from the best in the world. In Majorca, club athletes will rub shoulders with the Olympians and the Pros on a daily basis. They will join training camps, take private lessons, enter the hundreds of events throughout the year and accomplish their sporting goals year on year.

There are events on the island every week across a more diverse range of sports than ever before. Majorca will always be the standout location for cycling, tennis, triathlon and swimming, and now it is the go-to destination for friends and families looking for the perfect combination of active holiday for beginners, intermediates and elite.

James Guy Parrack (born 10 March 1967, Cheltenham, England) is a male English sports journalist and former competitive swimmer.

As a breaststroke swimmer, he represented Great Britain at the 1988 Olympic Games on Seoul. He represented England a silver medal in the 100 metres breaststroke, at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, New Zealand. Four years later he represented England again at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in the 100 metres breaststroke event.

He was also four times ASA British national champion in the 100 metres breaststroke (1988, 1994, 1995) and 50 metres breaststroke (1995).

Parrack currently commentates on swimming for the Eurosport television channel with Drew Gordon. He has also written for The Independent newspaper and various swimming magazines.