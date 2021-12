Stephen Baggley visits Son Amar's Christmas Wonderland that opened last week.

There is a craft market, ice skaing, mini show and Santa Claus. Hours are from 18.00 to 22.00 on Friday 10 and 17 December. From 13.00 to 23.00 on Saturday 11 and 18 December and Sunday 12 and 19.

It is advisable to book your tickets on line. Reservations at www.sonamar.com.