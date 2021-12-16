Algaida

Christmas market on Saturday December 18 from 17.00 to 21.00 at the Plaça.

Can Pastilla

Can Pastilla Xmas market will be open on December 18 and December 19 from 10:30-20:00 in Plaza Pio IX with a variety of products on offer for adults and children.

Capdepera

Christmas market on Saturday December 18 from 15.00 to 21.00 and Sunday December 19 from 10.00 to 19.00 at Plaça d’Orient.

Consell

Consell Christmas market opens on December 18.

Es Capdella

Candelit Carols on Thursday December 23 at 18.30. In aid of Age Concert, Yachting gives back, SOS animal and Asoc Nazareth. At Sa Vinya.

Es Pil·lari

The Es Pil·larí Christmas market will be open from 10:00-19:30 on December 18 and December 19 in Plaça de la Iglesia.

Llucmajor

Christmas market on Sunday December 19 from 16.00 to 20.00 at Badies.

Christmas market on Monday December 20 at Parc Joan Ferer y Plaça Major in S’Arenal.

Manacor

Manacor Christmas market will be open from 10.00-2100 on December 18 and 19 in Passeig d’Antoni Maura (Na Camel·la).



Palma

Christmas market stalls. They’re open from 10:00-21:00 every day and you can find them in Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, Plaça d’España, Plaça de la Porta Pintada and Plaza del Mercat. Runs until January 5.

Circo Alegria: “Circo on Ice”. Son Fusteret fairgrounds. Climatised tent. Runs Fridays to Sundays. Special days for public holidays. Duration 90 minutes. For children 1 to 10 years. Need to be 30 minutes before showing. Prices from 9.50 to 35.50 euros. Complete times at https://www.circoalegria.es/

Bulletin Christmas Lunch. On Tuesday December 21 at 13.30. Can Eduardo Restaurant in Palma. 45 euros per person. Call 971 788 405 to make reservation on Monday to Friday between 9.00 and 14.00. Be advised your Covid passport is required.

Christmas market at Pueblo Español. Open from 16:30-23:00 on Fridays and 12:00-23:00 every weekend until January 2. Tickets cost 12 euros for adults and 2 euros for children aged 6-12. Under 6 years are free.

Anglican Church Christmas Services. Traditional Carol Service with contemporary readings on Sunday December 19 at 18.00. A Carol Service on Friday December 25 at 18.00. A Christmas Day Service on Saturday December 25 at 11.00. Calle Nuñez de Balboa, 6 in Son Armdans.

Palmanyola

The Son Amar Christmas market near Palmanyola on the Palma-Soller road is open until December 19, with craft stalls, food and drink, a skating rink and Santa Claus is there! Tickets cost 5 euros for anyone over 10 years old and minors get in free. Opening hours are 18:00-22:00 on Fridays and 13:00-23:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Puerto Pollensa

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Christmas Services. On Sunday December 19 at 11.00 a service of Lessons and Carols. On Christmas Eve at 23.15 Midnight Communion Service (Mulled Apple Juice being served from 22:45). On Christmas morning at 11.00 informal Service of Carols. On Sunday December 26 at 11.00 Parish Communion Service.

Port Adriano

The Port Adriano Christmas market will be open in the central square from December 17-January 9 with a skating rink for children over the age of 4 and a giant slide that’s 3 metres high and 30 metres long. All activities are free and the park is open from 12:00 until 20:00, but will close at 16:00 on December 24 and December 31. There will be two stalls selling food and they will also have a seating area.

Puerto Portals

The Puerto Portals Christmas market will be open from December 16-January 6 with more than 40 beautifully decorated stalls offering a wide variety of products, including Christmas tree ornaments, wooden toys and scrumptious Majorcan food. Hours are: 12.00 to 21.00 (until 22.00 on Saturdays). On Thursday December 16: The pupils of the Baleares International College bring different singing and dancing performances to the stage of the Plaza Capricho at 18.30. Expo Playmobil from 16.00 to 20.00. On Friday Decmeber 17 opening ice party at 18.00 in the new commercial area of the port. At 18.30 performance by Asunaro, a performing arts and musical theatre school at Plaza Capricho. Expo Playmobil from 16.00 to 20.00. Complete programme at https://puertoportals.com/en/christmas-market-es-6.html

Sa Cabana (Marratxi)

Christmas market on Saturday 18 December from 10.00 to 14.00. Plaça Bartomeu Pou.

Santanyi

From Friday December 17 until Sunday December 26, Christmas market from 13.30 to 23.00 on Wednesdays and weekends and 16.00 to 23.00 on weekends at the Plaza del Mercado de Abastos.

Santa Ponsa

Santa Ponsa Christmas market is open until Sunday, December 19. Hours: 17.00 to 22.00. Weekends 10.00 to 22.00. “Molino de Calvià” fairgrounds. Galatzó Urbanisation. Free entrance.

Ses Salines

Christmas market on Sunday December 19 from 10.00 to 20.00 at Escoles Velles.

Son Macia (Manacor)

Christmas market on Sunday December 19 at 18.00 at the Plaça.

Son Servera

Son Servera Christmas market will be open on December 18 and 19.