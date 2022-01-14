Back after their annual Christmas contract, cooking gourmet banquets for a special family in a castle, enthusiastic New Zealand chef Murray is throwing his talents into his Friday theme evenings. This week Mexican, a five-course feast (with Murray’s Kiwi influence) as ever all created from fresh quality produce, mostly locally sourced, with vegetarian options available.
Also maintaining their core bistro menu with old favourites: hamburgers, calamari and sticky ribs plus the best lightly battered melt-in-the-mouth fish and chips ever! All with a panoramic sea view.
Checkout their outstanding weekend roast menu for 25 euros including drink. All available for TAKEAWAY, easy to heat or freeze. Pickup times by arrangement.
Wednesday to Saturday lunch and dinner. Sunday breakfast from 10am - 3pm. Lunch 1 - 4pm. Reservations vital to avoid disappointment.
Tel. or WhatsApp 722 536 299. contact@raft19bistro.com
Passeig Cala Gamba 19.
Cala Gamba
Raft 19
