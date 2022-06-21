September sees the start of the third season of this culinary proposal that is serving as a showcase for the great culinary quality of the island's chefs.



The 'Kitchens and Cooks with Passion' promotion was born two years ago, to enjoy unique gastronomic experiences, based on high-end cuisine made in Mallorca, with locally sourced seasonal ingredients.



With the tasting menu prepared by Irene Martínez we have reached the end of the II Edition, with a wealth of quality that leaves no room for doubt. We have had the satisfaction of experiencing the cuisine of Santi Taura and the Restaurant DINS A LA CARTA. We have also visited the Cantina Panzá and enjoyed the spoon dishes prepared by Pérez Arellano and Javier Gardonio. Last March we went to Inca, where we were able to get to know the more personal proposals of Joan March. Then we went to Santanyí and Palma, visiting the restaurants Ocre and Quadrat de Can Ferrereta and Sant Francesc. Chef Álvar Albaledejo and his chefs Carles Garcia and Carles Forteza have delighted the guests with two menus that have satisfied the most demanding palates. Then Kiko Martorell presented his menu at Can Boqueta with 'Mellow rice and monkfish confit' as the main feature.



The organisers of 'Kitchens and Cook with Passion' are already working on the new proposals that we will be receiving from the 1st September. The first ones will be from the towns of Lloseta, Manacor and Palma. At the same time they are finalising the details of what is going to be the proposal of summer 2022 that in a few weeks will be announced, to enjoy quality gastronomy at sunset and on an outdoor terrace.



