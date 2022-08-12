Two Americans have turned the tables on Mallorcan wines. Eve Weiler Kanne lived and worked in the Napa Valley wine sector for 10 years and Kristy Brooks, a sommolier, tasting curator and cellar manager who grew up in Northern California, are now based in Mallorca and are dedicated to promoting the island’s wonderful wines while also educating the global market about the delights of Mallorca’s wine sector.

Together, they set up a bespoke wine concierge service called 2Birds Wine Tasting on the island at the peak of the pandemic in 2021. Business is flourishing and they have branched out into new fields, never mind adding a third member to “the flock”, Sarah Ayres, an executive chef and Tastemaker who spent 15 years owning and managing a 5-star luxury hotel in the Lake District before moving to Mallorca.

Apart from the great variety of wines and vineyards in Mallorca, Eve and Kristy both feel a deep connection to the island.

“One has to take into account that the first grapes in California were brought over from Mallorca and Spain by the Mallorcan priest Fray Juniper Serra in the 1700s.

“These established California’s first vineyards alongside the missions, plus he also brought a lot of flora and fauna.

“So, when we arrived in Mallorca we both felt very much at home because the environment and climate felt so similar to back in California,” Eve says.

And since starting the business, not only have they expanded into the yachting and high-end villa markets, they have also learnt so much about Mallorcan wines that they see an extremely “bright and sunny” future for the island’s vineyards.

2Birds takes an innovative approach to wine tasting that extends beyond ‘Can you smell the stone fruit?’ “We explore the impact of nature versus nurture, demystifying how these powers contribute to the cultivation of wine. How does the collaboration between the winemaker’s toolbox and nature’s forces guide the final product? How do winemakers’ choices about harvest timing, types of barrels for aging, and varieties of yeast for fermentation influence a wine? The nature versus nurture dance begins before bud burst and continues until the wine is in the bottle.

“We’ve expanded from the wine tastings to catering for yachts and top-end villas, we offer a bespoke wine concierge service. We’ve gone beyond the limitations of the ordinary wine list by creating the first wine concierge service for villas and yachts.

“We curate wine options to custom select wines that perfectly complement guests’ palates and time on the island. Villa or yacht guests then choose from a wine list tailored by our sommelier to their preferences.

“In addition to recommending vineyards, vintages and varietals, 2Birds wine experts are available to chat regarding pairing, serving, and any wine questions or challenges.

“Our concierge service also comes with a descriptive bespoke wine list to share when the wine is being poured. It’s like having a sommelier pool side at the villa or on board the yacht,” Kristy explained.

“We’re ‘anti-app’, we’ve gone back to the old-fashioned traditional approach of person-to-person customer service.

“What we have found over the past year or so is that people coming to the island from all over the world are being blown away by Mallorcan wines and many are taking boxes home with them, especially the Americans and the Scandinavians.

“And it’s for a wide range of reasons. The quality of Mallorcan wine has increased immensely over recent years, there has been a quantum leap compared to say a decade ago,” said Kristy who first landed in Mallorca in 2011.

“Many of the bodegas are small by comparison and many are still using old techniques. Mallorcan wines are an artisan product, many are hand and homemade and, like all products, that enhances not only the quality but also provides a romantic, sexy and wonderful story. There is a tale to tell about every Mallorcan wine and that creates a whole new experience for people not only drinking the wine, but also those serving it.

“So, not only do we provide bespoke wine lists to our clients while also listening to what they like to drink and eat while trying to complement that with a Mallorcan wine, we’re also working with the yacht crews, skippers and chefs as well as the villa managers, staff and chefs to help educate them about Mallorcan wines so they know what is available for their guests and what they are serving - what the story is.

“In this way, we are helping to enhance the experience of enjoying Mallorcan wines and Mallorca as a whole.



“What is so interesting in Mallorca is not only the wide variety of wines but also the rich history of wine production on the island. There are still many little vineyards which may produce a couple of thousand bottles of wine every harvest, but the quality is exceptional and new vineyards are continuing to crop up.

“The quality of Mallorcan wine is recognised across the world, with some of the vineyards having won top international awards; the export market is growing.

“What is also very important is that Mallorcan wines offer great value for money. Some of the great local wines which retail for around 50 euros, for example, would cost the best part of 200 dollars in the States and, to be honest, Mallorcan wines are better. They are made from the original grapes in the traditional fashion, unlike in the States,” said Eve.

“Choosing a Mallorcan wine, or any good wine whatever the occasion, is not like opening an app and selecting a pizza to be delivered. It’s a process that needs understanding and that is where we come in,” Kristy, alias “the wine whisperer”, said.

“For example, there are some excellent Mallorcan red wines which can be enjoyed in the summer, but it is all about education and promotion and that is what we want to continue doing because Mallorcan wines have a great future.

“Mallorca has some 30 different types of vine and grapes, and while few studies have been carried out, it is clear that the Mallorcan grape and vine can withstand the heat much better than vineyards in Germany or northern France, for example.

“So, faced with climate change, harsher summers and more heatwaves, the Mallorcan grape will emerge the winner. In fact, I have heard that a number of vineyards in parts of France already have their eyes on Mallorcan grapes as they look to the future and ways of combating climate change,” Kristy explained.

However, there is still work to be done, according to Eve.

“Gradually more and more vineyards are opening their doors to visitors, starting wine clubs and offering wine tours, but considering the vast amount of good restaurants on the island, we would like to see more Mallorcan wines on the lists.

“Mallorcan wines are obviously not produced in the same quantity as those on the mainland or elsewhere in Europe, but it’s not about the quantity. It’s about the quality and that is what Mallorcan wines are all about. They have been hand nurtured from day one, and some for over 100 years and, ok, in some cases that may make them slightly more expensive than others.

“But there are wines for every occasion and every price range and one has to take into account that producing good Mallorcan wine is labour intensive and that costs time and money - nevertheless a good Mallorcan wine is still better value for money than many of the competitors,” said Eve.

“Having seen how the relatively young wine industry has expanded and transformed into a major tourist industry in the States, just like other parts of Europe, we strongly believe that Mallorca could become a world-leading wine destination and we are doing are best to play a role in that transformation.

“It’s good for quality tourism, agriculture and the environment.”