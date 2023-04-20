Join us for a gala occasion to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation at the Mallorca Country Club on Saturday May 6 starting at 11.a.m. There will be fun for the whole family with the big event being broadcast on a giant TV screen so you don't miss a single detail. It is a street party-type event with long tables and an unlimited buffet lunch so that you and watch and eat at the same time. There will be music from Izzy Newman and a bouncy castle and face painting for children. The event will finish at 3p.m. with Izzy Newman singing the national anthem as a tribute to the new monarch and then the loyal toast.







The extensive buffet lunch has been designed so that you can enjoy the whole atmosphere of the event and the menu includes wine, beer and water. The Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa is an ideal venue and there is ample parking.



• Start off with the salad buffet (Potato salad, cucumber salad, tuna salad, Caesar salad, Greek salad).

• Followed by Club Sandwich, Reuben sandwich and Smoked Salmon Sandwich.

• And then Roast beef with remoulade sauce and sliced turkey with curry and mango sauce.

• Tart flambéed with caramelised goat cheese and red onions

• And to round it all off there will be strawberries and cream

• Beer, water and wine included



70€ per person

(30 € for under 12s)



To book your place telephone 971-788405 from 9a.m. to 1p.m Monday to Friday. with your credit card details.



There are limited places so book now to avoid disappointment.



To end the event there willbe a fun lawn croquet competition with a gala prize.



