Earlier this year I had a feeling that everyone was inviting me for sushi; many new places that opened in that period had their own take on sushi classics on the menu. More recently it seems to be all about smash burgers. Although they are not a novelty on the world scene – I enjoyed something that looked very similar, called “pljeskavica”, even as a kid back in the 80s – they seem to have exploded onto Mallorcas’s gastro scene in 2023.

So, what is it exactly?

A smash burger is a style of burger known for its thin, crispy patty. It is made by smashing a ball of ground beef onto a hot surface, creating a larger contact area for faster cooking and a flavourful crust. The patty is seasoned, cooked at high heat, and typically served on a soft bun with various toppings. The appeal lies in its simplicity, with a crispy exterior and juicy interior. Popular for its delicious flavours and customization options, the smash burger has gained popularity in recent years.

This week I decided to try a smash burger for myself to see what all the fuss was about. I grabbed a friend and we went to B3stial in Palma Nova, a recently opened smash burger place that also features an interesting beer list. I passed by this place many times and was intrigued by its dark and moody décor with the splashes of bright red. On a midweek day we went it was full, with a mixture of trendy locals and passing by tourists. Rock classics played discreetly in the background, adding to the atmosphere.

Couple of cañas of 1906 reserva especial.

A friend and I ordered a couple of cañas of 1906 reserva especial and a bowl of classic nachos to start with. Both of us really enjoyed this full bodied, yet not too heavy beer. I also liked their branding “para una inmensa minoría” i.e. “for a huge minority”! Nachos were made with fried tortilla chips, a couple of generous dollops of sour cream and guacamole which both tasted fresh and possibly home-made and a sprinkling of onion and chopped tomatoes that added to the variety of the taste and texture. This was definitely better than I expected!

A bowl of classic nachos.

I was a little surprised that there were only five burgers on the menu and thought to myself that this could be either a very good or a very bad sign. We both went with bacon and cheese smash burgers. There was two size options: normal (one 100g patty) and bestial (two 100g patties) and we chose the former. They came on metal trays, covered with branded paper and wrapped in a tin foil.

This reminded me of an American diner, but had a cooled edge to it. The burgers were very tasty and the texture was, to me, definitely better than that of a regular burger. It reminded me of my beloved pljeskavica, but it was not quite the same. Ruben, one of the owners, told us that the smash technique of making a burger released more flavours whole the meat became more caramelized. This was definitely true. The cheese was nice and gooey and worked well with the meat. I thought that the bacon was far too crispy for my liking, but that still did not take anything away from an overall experience. Burger buns can often be a bit of a disappointment, but not here! These smash burgers were served in a slightly sweet and very moreish brioche type bun which I would happily eat on its own as well. The whole thing was finished off with just a bit of smoky BBQ sauce. I was intrigued by the lack of any kind of salad, tomatoes or whatever, but Ruben explained that this added to the smash burger´s idea of simplicity. The side of a well-seasoned “skin on” fries was a great hit too! Overall this was a very good experience, and I would happily have a smash burger again, either here at B3stial or somewhere else. If my belly was not at the point of bursting by the time we finished the burgers and fries, I would have loved to have tried their take on a Key lime pie dessert. I guess there’s always a next time!

The Bill

Nachos 7€

Burgers from 10.50€

Desserts from 5.50€

Beers from 2.50€

Location

B3STIAL

Carrer dels Pinzons 1, 07181 Palmaanova