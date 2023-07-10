For many, “los chiringutos” are a way of life on our little rock! They are places all over the island that offer food and drinks in a casual setting at the edge of a beach; it is somewhere you can come and chill out any time of the day – from waking up with your morning coffee, to enjoying a meal or a colourful sundowner cocktail. Sadly, thanks to environmental issues and local politics, these little gems of social life, enjoyed by the locals and the tourists alike, are slowly disappearing. But, as long as there are still some around, let’s check them out and enjoy their unique vibe! Here goes a list of my Top 10 (in no particular order)…

Il Chiringo Beach

This is my local chiringuito, and so one I frequent most regularly. Nestled besides pine and palm trees on the middle beach in Palmanova, it is popular with local residents, Palma folk at weekends and tourists during the summer.

It is open most of the year and offers good coffee, tasty brunch, and good fresh meat, fish and seafood dishes. It is also know for great Long Island Ice Tea. I particularly like their seafood pasta and their home-made tiramisu. In the summer, they often host tardeos (afternoon clubbing) and other fun events.

El Chiringuito

El Chiringuito in Costa de la Calma was one of my favourites when I just moved to Mallorca seven years ago.

With sunbeds spread out on the rocks near Santa Ponsa and facing west - it is one of several great spots to see the sunset. It offers a chilled out vibe, charcuterie plates, salads, pizzas, and beers in a super relaxed setting, although it has gotten slightly too busy for my liking over the past few years.

Another spot in the South West that I love is Cap Falco Beach Club in Cala Falco. It covers the back of the beach and is divided into several distinct sitting areas, with repurposed sails providing necessary shade on hot days.

Many charters and private boats stop in the bay and the bar offers tender service to either pick the guest up or deliver them take away meals. This place offers great food and fun cocktails. It is amongst the more expensive ones, but it is worth it for a total disconnection from the outside world, albeit for just an afternoon.

Restaurante Illeta

Last on my list of fun chiringuitos in the South West is Restaurante Illeta. As the name suggests, it is a little island, a minute or two walk over a bridge from Camp de Mar beach. This place in particular is often threatened with closure, but so far it has resisted and I urge you to visit it before it disappears.

The restaurant offers some very good seafood, paella, sangria and a selection of wines. To top it all off, Illeta is probably one of the most Instagrammable spots you will find on the whole island!

El Bungalow

Situated just outside of Palma, El Bungalow is one of the favourite chiringuitos for many Palmesanos - largely thanks to its fantastic view of the whole bay of Palma.

The place has been around for over 100 years and at least 40 years in its current form, consistently offering some of the best paellas on the island. Their seafood paella is my go to treat for birthdays, anniversaries and any other occasion that calls for celebration.

El Bungalow has been in the news and all over the social media earlier this year and its anti-closure protest was supported by everyone who’s anyone on the island. Book your table now and help them remain open another season!

Also to the South East of the capital, El Chiringuito Beach House is another chilled out spot, popular with locals and tourists alike.

Their rattan décor adds to the chilled out atmosphere and in terms of food they are known for classic tapas, paella and fruity drinks.

Although I have been to Cala Sa Nau only once, it seems to be well liked and it makes the top of many lists similar to this one.

It is located on the sandy beach, between Porto Colom and Cala d’Or and known for fish and meat dishes to snacks, natural juices to cocktails. DJs and live music acts will liven up your weekends in popular hang out!

S’Embat

S’Embat beach bar, on Ses Covetes beach, is not a typical chiringuito in a sense of just chilling out with a drink.

Its motto is “Life is wonderful!”, and it does a lot to prove that, offering good live music, circus, theatre performances and theme parties. It is also known for signature cocktails and good food, especially paella.

Ca’s Patro March

In the North West, down the hill from the gorgeous arty village of Deya, there is another gem definitely worth mentioning. Ca’s Parto March is perched on the rocks besides a pebbly beach.

It offers some stunning views of the open sea as well as tasty freshly caught fish and shellfish. Although it is hard to get to, plus it looks slightly worn out and run down, it is super popular. It's claim to fame and its rise in reputation is largely owed to the fact that it was featured in a popular British TV series. Please note that they advise you to bring cash as signal is sporadic down there and you might not be able to pay by card.

I could probably list many more great little spots to hang out and relax by the sea, but this list has to end somewhere, and I am going to end it with another one of my favourites whose struggle to stay open has been well publicised for the past couple of years.

Can Gavella is my go to spot for paella when in the North of the island. I love nothing better than to sit with my feet in the sand (currently impossible as only inside is allowed to be open!) and enjoy some of the freshest food Mallorca has to offer.