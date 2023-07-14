Summer tasting sessions to enjoy rice in its different forms

Kitchens and Cooks with Passion's proposal for summer 2023, includes five options to enjoy outdoor dining, three rice dishes and two meat dishes, with reservations available until 17 September.

2023 is proving to be a gastronomically intense year. And for this reason, from Kitchens and Cooks with Passion, it is important to get it right, not only because the gastronomic offer prepared by the chefs participating in the promotion must be innovative and of the highest quality, but also because the conditions of the experience must bring together elements of novelty likely to surprise lovers of good cuisine. The new proposal includes three tasting menus prepared with rice as the main dish, and two menus in which the star dish will be meat. Five options, five restaurants and five proposals to enjoy in some of the most attractive terraces in Mallorca.

Until September 17th, Majorca Daily Bulletin readers can book a table at the five restaurants in the promotion: Cova Negra and Porxada de Sa Torre, located in Capdepera, Es Parc restaurant in Selva, Tess de Mar restaurant in Campos, and Va d'Arròz restaurant located in Santa Maria del Cami.

The booking procedure is as usual. A QR code associated with each of the five menus, allows the customer to make a reservation for a minimum of 2 people, on the date and at the time desired, taking into account that each restaurant defines its opening hours, and always until all available seats are taken. And if there is any doubt before making the reservation, the client can send a WhatsApp to the number 620-965482.

Cova Negra

Pablo Tamarit is the Valencian chef at the helm of Cova Negra. In his professional career he has gained experience at the Envero restaurant with former Bulli chef Tomas Garcia in Valencia, and his time at DiverXO, with David Muñoz, which in Pablo's words 'changed his life and his way of understanding cuisine'.

Pablo Tamarit of Cova Negra

Cova Negra, which forms part of the services of the Creu de Tau hotel in Capdepera, is committed to a cuisine prepared with top quality products, in line with the latest trends, but with the personal touch of the chef - who in this case - boasts knowledge of the world of rice in its many variants. The restaurant has an indoor area and a fantastic terrace with panoramic views of the Plains of Mallorca.

The tasting menu features three starters prepared to please and surprise, followed by two rice options for the main course: fried duck rice and scampi rossejat, which customers can share if there are three or more diners at the table. The menu is paired with white and red Nguany wines from Bodegas Santa Catarina.

Tess de Mar

The restaurant Tess de Mar has already taken part in Kitchens and Cooks with Passion, but the fact that the restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine, which has come to be known as 'creative cuisine', has led chef José Vicente Tarín to take part in this summer's promotion, offering a choice of two main courses: Red mullet, cuttlefish and aioli paella, or black pork and mushroom paella. Both options can be sampled as long as there are three or more diners at the table.

José Vicente Tarín of Tess de Mar

Tess de Mar is one of the two restaurants at Sa Creu Nova Petit Palace Art & Spa, a hotel located in the centre of Campos designed for demanding international clients who are looking for quality but in a local environment, which in this case is committed to contemporary art in all its rooms as a differential element, and to a high level gastronomy.

Va d’Arròs

The third proposal for the summer comes from a restaurant that few people don't know about in Mallorca, because of its rice dishes and because it is located in the centre of Santa Maria del Cami. It has a terrace with few tables and a cosy atmosphere inside. The restaurant Va' d'Arròs and its alma mater, the chef Kike Martí, specialise in the preparation of original rice dishes based on the most traditional dishes of the local gastronomy.

Kike Martí of Va d'Arros

In his proposal for Kitchens, Kike has wanted to combine tradition and innovation in a menu that will be accompanied by the wines of Bodegas Ángel and that presents as star dishes: Paella of pork 'secreto' with artichokes, garlic and sobresada or Caldereta de cangrejo y gambas (crab and prawn stew). Two dishes to choose from for a minimum of two people per option.



Pairings with character



Bodegas Ángel

The menu prepared by Kike Martin will be accompanied by a wine pairing from Bodegas Ángel, one for each dish and always served by the glass: Ángel Blanc de Blanca (Prensal white, Voignier, Chardonnay), Ángel Rosat (Manto Negro, Merlot), Ángel Gran Selection (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Manto Negro) and Moni Dolç, Orange Wine (Premsal white). Bodegas Angel has its vineyards in Santa Maria del Cami, in the vineyards located on the road from Santa Maria to Sencelles. The pairing with four of their wines has as an objective that the client discovers the different aromas and the fruity expression of each one of these elaborations. As a complementary option, during the months of the Va d'Arròs promotion, Majorca Daily Bulletin readers can purchase a pack of 6 bottles of Bodegas Angel for a special price of 49.50€, through the BStyle Shop platform with home delivery.

Bodegas Santa Catarina

For the tasting menus prepared by the chefs José Vicente Tarín at Tess de Mar and Pablo Tamarit at Cova Negra, two wines produced by the Santa Catarina winery will be served by the glass: Nguany Blanc and Nguany Tinto. The Nguany Blanc white wine has been elaborated with one of the 2021 vintage, from the varieties: Giró Ros and Viognier, and the red wine Nguany 2020 comes from the selected manual harvest and is composed of the varieties: Syrah, Callet and Manto Negro.



