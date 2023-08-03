Finding the right balance is always an essential element in the world of gastronomy. In this case we are talking about top quality meat, Angus beef fillet and slow-cooked suckling pig. This is the double offer of Kitchens and Cooks with Passion for the summer 2023. Five tasting menu proposals. Three rice dishes and two meat dishes. Five proposals prepared by five leading restaurants, where you can enjoy this summer dinners or lunches outdoors, in unique settings located in Capdepera, Campos, Canyamel, Santa Maria and Selva. Five chefs who have taken on the challenge of working with the highest quality raw materials, ensuring that all the elements are just right.

Until 17 September, Mallorca Bulletin readers can book a table at three restaurants offering rice-based menus, Cova Negra, Tess de Mar and Va d'Arros, and in the two restaurants with meat-based menus, Es Parc in Selva and Porxada de Sa Torre in Capdepera, at the special all-inclusive price of 59 euros per person.



The booking procedure is as usual. A QR code associated with each of the five tasting menus allows the customer to make reservations for a minimum of two people, on the date and at the time desired, taking into account that each restaurant defines its hours of service, and always until all available places are taken. And if there is any doubt before making the reservation, the client can send a WhatsApp to the number 620 965 482.

Es Parc

Javier Jerez, the chef from Es Parc

Summer is a good time to go out, share and enjoy with friends with relaxed dinners outdoors. And if we add to this the quality of the raw materials used in the kitchen, it seems an almost infallible recipe. This is the proposal offered by the Es Parc restaurant located in the Recreational Park in the municipality of Selva.

It has a terrace with truly unique views of the Plains of Mallorca, with a menu designed to give meat lovers a thousand and one delights. The tasting starts with starters among which chef Javier Jerez has included Angus fillet steak tartar, beef tongue with mustard vinaigrette and scrambled sweetbreads that serve as a preamble to the main courses: Red & White beef tenderloin, Australian Angus cube roll and Hereford sirloin. The idea is to prepare each of these meats on the grill in harmony with the aromas of the holm oaks, olive trees, almond trees and orange branches.

In this case the meats and the double dessert of Sóller orange flans and the deconstruction of Banoffee are paired with two red wines with denomination of origin Ribera del Duero and Rioja.

Porxada de Sa Torre

Chef Fito Rodriguez of Porzada de Sa Torre, who joins the Kitchens and Cooks with Passion summer offer

The Canyamel Tower is a defence building dating back to the 13th century and is located at the entrance of Canyamel, in the year 2019, the architectural ensemble of the old tower of three floors perfectly preserved and with unbeatable views of the coast when the sun sets, houses a museum in which contemporary art exhibitions are held, concerts of the highest level, and a restaurant that offers dishes from the Mallorcan gastronomy.

Kitchens and Cooks with Passion summer tasting menu starts with a Mallorcan trampó with its ‘coca’ of extra virgin olive oil and pickled anchovies, an artisanal dish of foie gras terrine 'Porxada' and suckling pig and spinach croquettes.

And for the main course, the chef has selected a suckling pig reared on the Els Olors estate - perfectly belonging to the same Canyamel group - which has been slow-cooked over a wood fire until the meat is just right, mellow and perfect, and the skin has the crispy touch of the most demanding palates.

The five dishes on the menu are paired with Veritas wines from Bodegas Jose Luis Ferrer, which are the perfect complement to enjoy the gastronomy and the incredible surroundings.

THE WINES

Bodegas José L, Ferrer.

For the tasting prepared by the chef Fito Rodriguez, La Porxada de Sa Torre has chosen to pair two wines from the Veritas range of Bodegas José L. Ferrer, one of the major brands in the Mallorcan wine sector, synonymous with quality and innovation, with the Binissalem Denomination of Origin.

The white Veritas wine has been made with Moll and Chardonnay grapes, and has a yellow colour, aroma of tropical fruit, banana, white fruit, together with light balsamic, spicy, vanilla and coconut notes. For the elaboration of the red wine Veritas Vinyes Velles we have used Mantonegro, Cabernet Sauvignon, Callet and Sirah grapes, with an ageing process of twelve months.

Rioja and Ribera del Duero Wines

The restaurant El Parc has opted for a pairing of two red wines for a meat menu such as the one it has prepared. Before the wines, the three starters - Angus fillet steak tartar, beef tongue with mustard vinaigrette and sweetbread scrambled eggs - will be accompanied by Rita sangria, produced in Mallorca.

The main courses will be served with a Bakeder 2019 from Viña Real, a fine single varietal Tempranillo from the vineyards of the firm Castrejones and San Giñes in Languardia, and a Beta 2021, DO Ribera de Duero, a red wine aged for nine months in oak that exalts the strength and fruit of Ribera Tempranillo.