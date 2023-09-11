The Goiko hamburger chain plans to open its first establishment in Palma, specifically in Plaza de España number 8, where the well-known + Natural restaurant was located, now moved to calle Blanquerna. The new establishment, which will have a surface area of 240 square metres plus a terrace, is part of the chain's expansion plan throughout Spain, where it already has more than a hundred restaurants.
