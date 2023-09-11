The Goiko hamburger chain plans to open its first establishment in Palma, specifically in Plaza de España number 8, where the well-known + Natural restaurant was located, now moved to calle Blanquerna. The new establishment, which will have a surface area of 240 square metres plus a terrace, is part of the chain's expansion plan throughout Spain, where it already has more than a hundred restaurants.

The company, founded in 2013, has positioned itself as one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in recent years. Throughout its ten-year history, Goiko has sold more than 32 million hamburgers in more than 100 outlets in Spain and France.

In addition, Grupo aFinance, which specialises in real estate, financial and nautical services, has been in charge of managing the opening of the hamburger restaurant in the Balearic capital. The Group has also brokered the inauguration of a new outlet of the Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons and an establishment of the Madrid gardening company Fronda, both operations in 2022.

This is the second famous burger chain to open up shop in Mallorca in the last year. Question is: when will we get a Five Guys?