Here we can try great gins such as the Californian Nº 209, Gin Mare or Tanqueray Rangpur to more exotic ones such as Hoxton with coconut and blueberry essence. Apart from the wide variety of both gins and tonics that they offer in this establishment, another thing that differentiates it is the dedication they invest in the preparation of the cocktails, serving the gin and tonics in a large balloon glass filled with ice and seasoned to order with a selection of specific ingredients for each gin.
For those who are not big fans of gin and tonic, Ginbo also offers a careful selection of signature cocktails and classic cocktails, as well as other types of spirits.
I particularly loved Ginbo’s strawberry mojito which in their interpretation comes with the addition of watermelon and a fig leaf served over plenty of crushed ice in a straight tall glass and simply decorated with a tiny spring of mint leaves..
The interior of Ginbo Bar exudes sophistication with a hint of playfulness. The lighting is subdued, casting a warm glow that invites intimate conversations and relaxed encounters. The bar itself, with its high stools, is often lined with patrons engaged in animated discussions with the bartenders, who are more than happy to share their encyclopedic knowledge of gin.
Location
GINBO
Paseo Mallorca, 14A bajos
971 72 21 75
Prices
- Gins from 9 euros
- Cocktails from 9 euros
Hours
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 6pm to 2am
- Friday 5pm to 3am
- Closed on Sundays
