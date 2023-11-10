Ginbo Bar in Palma is yet another testament to the art of mixology, a gin and cocktails haven nestled on the bustling Paseo Mallorca, where connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike converge to savour some of the finest gin concoctions on the island. With over a hundred of different gins from around the globe, Ginbo’s shelves are a veritable encyclopedia of this juniper-infused spirit, making it a pilgrimage site for gin enthusiasts including some of the Mallorca Bulletin and Ultima Hora journalists.

Here we can try great gins such as the Californian Nº 209, Gin Mare or Tanqueray Rangpur to more exotic ones such as Hoxton with coconut and blueberry essence. Apart from the wide variety of both gins and tonics that they offer in this establishment, another thing that differentiates it is the dedication they invest in the preparation of the cocktails, serving the gin and tonics in a large balloon glass filled with ice and seasoned to order with a selection of specific ingredients for each gin.

For those who are not big fans of gin and tonic, Ginbo also offers a careful selection of signature cocktails and classic cocktails, as well as other types of spirits.

I particularly loved Ginbo’s strawberry mojito which in their interpretation comes with the addition of watermelon and a fig leaf served over plenty of crushed ice in a straight tall glass and simply decorated with a tiny spring of mint leaves..

The interior of Ginbo Bar exudes sophistication with a hint of playfulness. The lighting is subdued, casting a warm glow that invites intimate conversations and relaxed encounters. The bar itself, with its high stools, is often lined with patrons engaged in animated discussions with the bartenders, who are more than happy to share their encyclopedic knowledge of gin.

Till next time – cheers!

Location

GINBO

Paseo Mallorca, 14A bajos

971 72 21 75

Prices

Gins from 9 euros

Cocktails from 9 euros

Hours