Welcome to a global celebration dedicated to honoring the delectable and versatile culinary delight known as the croquette. Celebrated on January 16, this gastronomic event brings together food enthusiasts, chefs, and communities to revel in the crispy, golden-brown goodness of croquettes.

Croquettes trace their origins to France in the 18th century. Initially a way to repurpose leftovers, cooks combined meat, vegetables, or fish with béchamel sauce, shaping the mixture into small cylinders, coating them in breadcrumbs, and frying. This innovative dish quickly spread across Europe, evolving into a beloved culinary delight worldwide.

Croquettes are a big part of Spain's gastronomy, and there are a lot of different fillings to indulge in.

Here are five places on the island to try some delicious croquettes:

1. Sa Croqueteria: The first restaurant in Mallorca specialising in homemade croquettes.

Julia Alvarez 12, Palma // 871 716 375

2. Pablo's Family Food: Known for their marvellous customer service and delicious food from English Breakfasts to Paellas, there is one item on their menu that will give your meal a tasteful start: their home-made chicken croquettes. Deliciously creamy on the inside and crispy on the outside. A personal favourite. Try them, you must!

Avinguda de Son Maties 7, Palmanova // 971 68 13 20

3. Can Joan Frau in Santa Catalina Market: A tapas haven, savouring innovative croquettes.

Santa Catalina market: Plaça de la Navegació, Palma // 971 73 78 62

4. Moltabarra: Immersive cosmopolitan ambiance with the best tapas in Palma.

Carrer del Pes de la Farina 12, Palma // 971076767

5. S'Hostal des Pla: This restaurant serves traditional Mallorcan food with authentic Mallorcan flavours, with a long list of starters including home-made croquettes that are to die for!

Carr. de Manacor, Km 12.5, Palma // 971 74 20 18

Restaurants such as Toque, Vermutería San Jaime, Bar Espanya, Sa Sini, Estadi Balear, Can Manolo, Sa Ronda, Casa Miss, and Ca na Paquita are among other acclaimed places by Mallorca residents.