As January has treated us to some uncharacteristically warm days, most of us have enjoyed a drink on a sunny terrace. Instead of reviewing just one place for a good drink, this week I am bringing you my Top 5 (in no particular order).

Cocco - Portixol

This place is always so busy that finding a table on a sunny Saturday afternoon feels almost as good as winning a lottery. Yet, as a friend and I spotted a free table from across the road, we made a beeline for it. We did this without waiting for a waiter to acknowledge us and offer us a seat. We were going to be good – New year’s resolutions and all that – but within minutes there was a couple of cañas and a pizza to share on our table. I normally love a generous glass of Aperol Spritz here too, and their pizzas are amongst the best in town!

Izizi Nunnak - Portixol

I have already written about Izizi Nunnak´s stylish interior and their cocktail magician Paula, but their terrace is also “a place to be” on any given sunny day. The music is cool, the crowd even cooler, and their exquisite cocktails are amongst the best in town. I love their dark rum based “Bomboclat!”, but it is worth noting that they will make you drinks that are not even on the menu, if you state your preferences.

Cappuccino – Puerto Portals

If there is one place in the South West of Mallorca (and probably the whole island as well), amongst the expat community especially, to “see and be seen” – it is Cappuccino in Puerto Portals. This stylish chain of cafes has taken hold of some pretty great locations all over the island, but the one in Portals is hard to compete with in terms of views, think “well-heeled foreigners, fast cars and shiny yachts”! They have a good selection of cocktails and I absolutely love Cucumber Fizz. When I don´t feel like drinking alcohol, I go for their “ te bomba”. You need to try it to know how good it is!

Canblanc - Palmanova

This is one of a very few chiringuitos in SW Mallorca that is open all year round: It is favourite by local residents and Palma folk out for a stroll. The service can be a bit slow – where’s the rush anyway? They offer a selection of good wine and classics like Aperol Spritz and G&T. Sip your drink, enjoy the sun and pretend that its summer already!

Any of the bars along the Moll Vell – Palma

Not just one bar, but a whole row of places with some of the best views in town, including that of the cathedral as well as the moored yachts nearby, this is another one of my favourite spots for relaxed drink in the sun. My usual favorite, Tree House, is currently closed and reportedly changing hands, any of those stylish places below is just as good!