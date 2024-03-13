Inspired by a friend’s Instagram post the other day, I decided to return to La Rosa for a quick bite to eat and to try one of their cocktails. I joined the obligatory queue and waited about 10 minutes before being shown to the bar, to share the space with other alone diners. Over the course of the meal I struck a short conversation with a couple of interesting people each side of me – one local on his break from work, another American visiting her sister who had a meeting nearby. I thought that this could be quite fun to repeat. You never know who you might meet on a random Monday afternoon!
I opted for red vermouth based La Rosa Martini. Made with bourbon, orange juice, vermouth, Grand Mariner and egg white, it was served in a classical tall coupe glass and garnished with a slice of a dehydrated pink orange. I loved the cloudy pink colour of this cocktail. It tasted rich and creamy, while its bitter sweet notes were perfectly balanced. I thoroughly enjoyed both the food and the drink at La Rosa and would definitely come back, alone or with friends, to try a few more vermouth based cocktails and delicious dishes served in old looking plates like from a countryside kitchen years ago. This place is full of character and – being so centrally located - I just hope that it does not become a tourist trap over time.
Till next time – cheers!
Location
- La Rosa Vermutería
- Carrer de la Rosa, 5 Palma
- 971 77 89 29
Instagram @larosa_vermuteria_colmado
Price
Hours
