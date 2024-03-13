I discovered La Rosa Vermuterìa & Colmado last year, on a food tour organised by Food Tour Mallorca. Located a stone’s throw away from La Caixa Forum and not far from the Teatro Principal de Palma, La Rosa is slightly hidden from the main road, but the queues at its door any time of the day indicate that something good is happening inside. The place is known for great tapas, good vermouths and a lively atmosphere.

Inspired by a friend’s Instagram post the other day, I decided to return to La Rosa for a quick bite to eat and to try one of their cocktails. I joined the obligatory queue and waited about 10 minutes before being shown to the bar, to share the space with other alone diners. Over the course of the meal I struck a short conversation with a couple of interesting people each side of me – one local on his break from work, another American visiting her sister who had a meeting nearby. I thought that this could be quite fun to repeat. You never know who you might meet on a random Monday afternoon!

I opted for red vermouth based La Rosa Martini. Made with bourbon, orange juice, vermouth, Grand Mariner and egg white, it was served in a classical tall coupe glass and garnished with a slice of a dehydrated pink orange. I loved the cloudy pink colour of this cocktail. It tasted rich and creamy, while its bitter sweet notes were perfectly balanced. I thoroughly enjoyed both the food and the drink at La Rosa and would definitely come back, alone or with friends, to try a few more vermouth based cocktails and delicious dishes served in old looking plates like from a countryside kitchen years ago. This place is full of character and – being so centrally located - I just hope that it does not become a tourist trap over time.

Till next time – cheers!

Location

La Rosa Vermutería

Carrer de la Rosa, 5 Palma

971 77 89 29

Instagram @larosa_vermuteria_colmado

Price

Cocktails from 9.50€

Hours