What do you do in Mallorca on a windy Sunday night in March, when the winter is almost over but the season is yet to begin? How about some jazz? I saw an invitation in one of the zillion WhatsApp groups that I am in, and the event looked interesting. I was unfamiliar with the musicians and have never been to The Jazz Lounge by Florencio Cruz. According to their website, the venue offers “the magic of jazz as it was meant to be heard – live, passionate, and infused with the spirit of a bygone era, yet eternally relevant to the present”. Plus, apparently, “meticulously crafted cocktails”. So, I invited a friend and off we went…





The Jazz Lounge by Florencio Cruz is in La Lonja, tucked away a few minutes’ walk from Borne, and up some steps. It is a pretty small place, making it feel cosy yet classy and elegant. We grabbed the last available table, right in front of the stage and ordered a couple cocktails.

My Mai Tai Spritzer was served in a straight tall glass, over large ice cubes and garnished with a fresh mint and a piece of lemon rind. While the classic Mai Tai consists of two types of rum – white and dark – Mai Tai Spritz takes out one of the rums and replaces it with a little bit of bubbly. The result is a lighter, less smokey drink that is still as sweet and refreshing as one would expect of the classic Mai Tai. I would definitely order this again! My friend ordered a Strawberry Clash and it went down so well that she ordered another one.

We listened to Leo Napier, a passionate, charismatic singer and pianist who told us that he had a close encounter with death only six months earlier. I guess that precisely that experience made his performance even more intense and memorable. I loved Leo's banter with the audience, both in the room and live on Instagram, as well as with his dad Hugo Napier on saxophone and the rest of the band. What had started as a dreary March Sunday night turned out to be pretty great!



Overall, with excellent cocktails and even better music, The Jazz Lounge by Florencio Cruz has definitely earned a spot on my list of places to return to!



Till next time – cheers!

Prices: Cocktails from 12.50 euros

The Place: The Jazz Lounge by Florencio Cruz - Carrer dels Apuntadors, 5 Palma

Telephone: 649 67 75 05

Instagram: @thejazzlounge_by_florenciocruz

Opening hours: Wed, Thu, Sun 9.30am – 1am / Fri, Sat 9.30am – 3am