In April, air-traffic control in Palma managed 29,056 flights, 9.8% more than in April 2019 prior to the pandemic. This was the largest percentage increase in flights for Spain's airports.

Of the 29,056, 19,947 were international, 11.9% more than in April 2019, and 9,082 were national, 5.9% more. There were 27 overflights, a decrease of 48.1%.

For the whole of Spain, the Enaire air navigation company managed 169,157 flights, 7.7% down on April 2019. Over the first four months of the year, there were 513,907 flights, 16.9% lower than for the same period of 2019.

In the case of Palma, there were 64,414 flights between January and April, 0.5% lower than in 2019. International flights increased by 4.7% to 36,331, while national flights were down 4.2% to 27,983.