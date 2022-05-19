The Mallorca Hoteliers Federation is demanding that the Spanish government provides more National Police for Palma Son Sant Joan Airport.
The federation is concerned by problems that have been occurring at passport control at certain times of the day and most obviously at weekends. The hoteliers have previously asked for 'Operation Summer' in Mallorca to start in June and not from the first of July. This operation, coordinated by the national government delegation in the Balearics, involves reinforcement of state security force numbers - National Police and Guardia Civil.
The hoteliers are not the only ones demanding more police. Coach operators are as well. The volume of air traffic and delays at passport control are causing problems in the arrivals zone outside the terminal building for picking up holidaymakers and transferring them to their destinations. Tour operators are also wanting the Spanish authorities to provide all means necessary to overcome issues, especially with regard to British holidaymakers.
The SUP police union in the Balearics has itself criticised the delays, saying that officers don't want to come to work in the Balearics because the compensation they receive is not sufficient to meet the high cost of living on the islands. "The big losers from the lack of police are the citizens and tourists," says the SUP.
As it is, the union is praising the work of the police that there are at the airport. "If it were not for them, the airport would come to a standstill."
The Aena airports authority is meantime looking to streamline operational procedures as much as possible, but also points to the need for more police at passport control.
Stan. Mallorca are developing a severe reputation of gross failings. I disagree slightly. The fault is not Mallorca's, it’s businesses, or it’s normal working folk trying to make a living, including hoteliers and police. The failings are due to its governance organisation and politics, This issue at the airport is due to the fact that estimated 40% of Mallorca's visitors are now 3rd nation status. Increased from say 10% pre pandemic and U.K. leaving the European Union. Ok the pandemic was not foreseeable but the 40% was. And 2016 was a long time ago. Unless of course the policy was no U.K. visitors. Which I doubt. The tourism tax in Mallorca is not large, it’s 20 e.c. dollars in Barbados. But as you say people want value for their money. Most tourists first image of Mallorca is the airport. Their opinions set at that time colour the view of that lovely island. I’ve said before the yanks don’t do queuing. If they want a bit or 3rd world chaos they would choose Mexico. The authorities need to get the act together or your forecast could become a reality next year.
Aena makes billions in profits so it should be made to contribute more towards this and to Mallorca generally.
Palma Airport Authorities have had 2 years of no Tourists. In that 2 years they have done nothing to prepare for Tourists Returning. They are a complete disgrace to the Island and its business community. Very heavy fines should be applied to those responsible for their gross incompetence. Then the Tourist gets even more insults to their loss of a days holiday. By demanding a Tourist Tax to be paid when they finaly arrive at their destinations. Mallorca are developing a severe reputation of gross failings. The loss of revenue to the Islands Economy will be approaching catastrophic proportions.