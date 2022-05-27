Britons flying to the Balearics this summer may be in for a bumpy ride.

This is because France is installing a new air traffic control system and this is going to mean that many flights may have to use German airspace until the new French system is up and running and that could lead to flight delays.

There is also a shortage of air traffic controllers in France and the air navigation services director of France’s civil aviation authority, Florian Guillermet, confirmed the delays would continue all year last week but insisted: “It will get better in 2023.”

This news comes while concerns and complaints are mounting about long queues at passport control at Palma airport as a result of Brexit.

All non-Spanish residents will have to have their passports stamped on entry and departure and opposition political parties are calling on the government to increase the number of immigration officers at key airports like Palma to prevent massive queues this summer.