Photo: Joan Llado.

Long queues for taxis formed at Palma airport today as the airport made the headlines for all the wrong reasons again.

Eyewitnesses told the Bulletin that queues for taxis strectched well into the airport terminal, which was already busy with thousands of passengers.

One eyewitness told the Bulletin: "This is simply not acceptable, the last thing you want is to have a long wait after a relatively long flights. There have been numerous reports about queues at the airport as the summer season gets underway.

"Just back from Majorca and will not be returning soon. Roads around the airport,a nightmare. Security and passport control long queues almost missed flight home. We will be booking our next holiday soon but not too Majorca," said Bulletin reader Alexander Duncan in an email.

And it is not only the queues.

"We have been parking in the airport multi story car park, long term, since 2017. This year when we returned in April and had to renew the charges. It had risen by 87% to 3500 euro pa from £1850 euro pa, last year," said reader John Woods.