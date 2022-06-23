<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00"><strong class="ssrcss-hmf8ql-BoldText e5tfeyi3">Hundreds of British Airways workers at Heathrow Airport have voted to go on strike over pay.<\/strong><\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">Unite and GMB union members who are mostly check-in staff and ground crew backed industrial action.<\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">A total of 700 workers are set to strike during the summer holidays, when demand from travellers is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.<\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">The unions said the action was due to a 10% pay cut imposed during the peak of the pandemic not being reinstated.<\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">Some 500 Unite members recorded a 94.7% vote in favour of industrial action, while 95% of GMB members backed the walkouts.<\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">The strike dates will be confirmed in the coming days.<\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">It is understood that if strikes go ahead, BA, which operates from terminals three and five at Heathrow, has plans to cover staff, including managers potentially dealing with check-ins.<\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">However, there would still be disruption for passengers, especially at terminal five, leading to cancellations, which would be focused on routes with several daily flights.<\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<div class="ssrcss-uf6wea-RichTextComponentWrapper e1xue1i86" data-component="text-block">\r\n<div class="ssrcss-7uxr49-RichTextContainer e5tfeyi1">\r\n<p class="ssrcss-1q0x1qg-Paragraph eq5iqo00">The GMB claimed that while other British Airways workers have been given a "10% bonus, the check-in staff have had nothing".<\/p>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<\/div>
