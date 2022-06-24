Passengers are pictured in the Ryanair check-in area at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, on the first day the airline's Spanish cabin crew goes on strike, in Madrid, Spain June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes | ISABEL INFANTES
The first of six days of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) in Spain could affect some 73,200 passengers today and, as a whole, around 440,000, according to the resolution that sets the minimum services for the days affected by this protest.
