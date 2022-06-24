The first of six days of strike action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) in Spain could affect some 73,200 passengers today and, as a whole, around 440,000, according to the resolution that sets the minimum services for the days affected by this protest.

The six days of strike (24, 25, 26 and 30 June, and 1 and 2 July) have been called by the USO and Sitcpla unions, 1,890 Ryanair and Crewlink and Workforce recruitment agencies from the ten Spanish bases: Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Seville, Mallorca, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza.

As a result, thousands of holidaymakers hoping to head to Europe this week may struggle to make the journey with Ryanair as a result of planned strike action.

While crew in the UK have not voted to join the strikes, the knock-on effect of walkouts in popular destinations such as Spain and Portugal could be problematic for Britons who plan to fly with the budget airline