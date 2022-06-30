The level of air traffic is greater than had been expected. | Pere Bota
Unions in the Balearics say that the level of air traffic at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport is resulting in non-compliance with working conditions' agreements for ground crews - baggage handlers in particular. "There are situations of overexploitation." The unions add that "many workers have chosen to leave, as working hours exceed those provided for in the agreements".
