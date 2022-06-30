Unions in the Balearics say that the level of air traffic at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport is resulting in non-compliance with working conditions' agreements for ground crews - baggage handlers in particular. "There are situations of overexploitation." The unions add that "many workers have chosen to leave, as working hours exceed those provided for in the agreements".

They are demanding that employment inspectors control contracts and working hours. "The companies don't want to hire more staff and renegotiate an increase in the working day. The situation is unacceptable. The work of four people is now being done by two."