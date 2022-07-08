The airports authority Aena has launched a new tender for ground handling services at the three airports in the Balearics. At Palma Son Sant Joan, there will continue to be three licences, while Mahon and Ibiza will have two. Iberia, Globalia (Groundforce) and Acciona currently have the Palma licences, but they will face competition from WFS, Swissport, Atlántica and Aviapartner.

Palma is one of the most profitable airports, and so there is fierce competition when tenders are raised. The two main unions, UGT and CCOO, say that in peak months there are some 8,000 employees at the three airports. For all of Spain's airports, ground handling services are estimated to be worth around 700 million euros.