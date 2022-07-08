Three licences for ground handling at Son Sant Joan. | Archive
The airports authority Aena has launched a new tender for ground handling services at the three airports in the Balearics. At Palma Son Sant Joan, there will continue to be three licences, while Mahon and Ibiza will have two. Iberia, Globalia (Groundforce) and Acciona currently have the Palma licences, but they will face competition from WFS, Swissport, Atlántica and Aviapartner.
