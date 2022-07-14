Aina Calvo, the Spanish government delegate in the Balearics, says that the situation at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport is not like some other European airports - Palma is not at its limits despite the massive arrival of tourists. But the problems at other airports "are not good news for us, as they do not help with our logistics".

Speaking at a function in Palma on Wednesday, she stressed that "it is not up to me to determine how tourist arrivals in the Balearic Islands are to be managed", alluding to agreement on cruise ships between the Balearic and Spanish governments.

"We have to congratulate ourselves for the management of the airport despite issues caused by high concentrations of arrivals, strikes and cancellations." Even with all these problems, Calvo insisted that "I think we have a fairly controlled situation".

She added that this is "an atypically positive tourist season", characterised by post-pandemic demand and the war in Ukraine. "I do not think that this season will set a trend. There is a response to very specific situations. This is causing a massive influx of tourists that I think will cool down next year."