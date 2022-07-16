By 1pm on Saturday, two easyJet flights had been cancelled affecting Palma Son Sant Joan Airport - the departure and the arrival of a flight from Berlin. There were also 15 delays, the consequence of the strike by cabin crew. The strike will last until Sunday, and three more days of strike action are planned for the end of the month.

The flight board for Palma, as of 3.30pm, indicated a few more delays, e.g. easyJet to Bristol and Gatwick and Ryanair to Manchester, but no departure cancellations except for a Volotea flight to Bordeaux.

Unions say that three easyJet flights were cancelled and 37 were delayed by 1pm at the airline's three bases in Spain - Barcelona and Malaga are the other two.