Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on Saturday. | Emilio Queirolo
By 1pm on Saturday, two easyJet flights had been cancelled affecting Palma Son Sant Joan Airport - the departure and the arrival of a flight from Berlin. There were also 15 delays, the consequence of the strike by cabin crew. The strike will last until Sunday, and three more days of strike action are planned for the end of the month.
