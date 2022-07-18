Ryanair strike sparks cancellations in Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma airport this morning reported, four cancellations and ten delays due to another day of strike by Ryanair cabin crew members (TCP).
Ryanair strike sparks cancellations in Palma. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma airport this morning reported, four cancellations and ten delays due to another day of strike by Ryanair cabin crew members (TCP).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.