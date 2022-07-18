Palma airport this morning reported, four cancellations and ten delays due to another day of strike by Ryanair cabin crew members (TCP).

Ryanair has cancelled a total of 10 flights to or from two Spanish bases: Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

In addition, it has reported a total of 43 delays in Barcelona, Girona, Madrid, Malaga, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, Ibiza and Palma.

This is another day of strike action out of a total of 12 called by the USO and Sitcpla unioin to force the airline to renegotiate a collective agreement.