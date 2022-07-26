Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport is the seventh best in Europe, according to the Google user ratings compiled on behalf of British holiday rentals site Holidu.

Holidu decided to seek out the airports with the best reviews using data from Google Maps, this study was conducted using the average Google rating and the number of reviews to create the ultimate European airport ranking.

And, despite all of the problems which Palma airport, Spain’s third largest, has, and is, facing, especially when it comes to passport control for British visitors, it has made the top ten of the best airports in Europe. In fact, it comes out as the second best airport in Spain.

Holidu’s ranking is:

1. Athens International Airport, Greece – Avg. 4.4 stars, 24,467 reviews

2. Zürich Airport, Switzerland – Avg. 4.4 stars, 14,267 reviews

3. Francisco de Sá Carneiro Airport, Portugal – Avg. 4.4 stars, 11,904 reviews

4. Alicante International Airport, Spain – Avg. 4.3 stars, 10,547 reviews

5. Malta International Airport, Malta – Avg. 4.3 stars, 6,279 reviews

6. Munich Airport, Germany – Avg. 4.2 stars, 19,850 reviews

7. Palma Airport, Spain – Avg. 4.2 stars, 19,107 reviews

8. Vaclav Havel Airport Prague, Czech Republic – Avg. 4.2 stars, 13,786 reviews

9. Gran Canaria Airport, Spain – Avg. 4.2 stars, 10,565 reviews

10. Helsinki Airport, Finland – Avg. 4.2 stars, 8,319 reviews