The airports authority Aena is to invest 7.6 million euros in improving facilities at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. The investment is for areas that are being remodelled and will be for, among other things, baggage reclaim, toilets, check-in, boarding lounges and passport control booths.

Aena says that new features will improve comfort and ergonomics, will be integrated with new technologies and will have higher "aesthetic qualities". "New furniture and equipment are intended to meet the needs of passengers and airport staff once work on remodelling the terminal area has been carried out."

Airlines and tour operators are of the view that the investment will result in improving the image of the airport. Aena states that the improvements will benefit passengers. All the work will be carried out in the low-season months in order to minimise inconvenience.