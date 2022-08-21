The bay of Alcudia service attracts the most passengers. | MDB
The Aerotib bus services from the airport to various resorts in Mallorca started in April. By the end of the first week of August, the total number of passengers was 387,376. The manager of the Mallorca Transport Consortium, Maarten Van Bemmelen, points to a spectacular increase. Up to the end of August in 2019, there were 161,171.
I have used the Service to and from the Airport in Sa Coma. It is supplied by articulated Buses. The cost one way was 13.50 Euros. A great economical price and equally great service.