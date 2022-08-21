The Aerotib bus services from the airport to various resorts in Mallorca started in April. By the end of the first week of August, the total number of passengers was 387,376. The manager of the Mallorca Transport Consortium, Maarten Van Bemmelen, points to a spectacular increase. Up to the end of August in 2019, there were 161,171.

As well as online campaigns by the Balearic ministry for mobility, hotels in the resorts are the main channels of information for the airport bus routes. Van Bemmelen says that Aerotib has become an established part of the transport offer at the airport and that buses consistently now operate at 100% occupancy.

There are four routes, of which the A32 that serves the bay of Alcudia is the most popular - 129,056 of all passengers since April - closely followed by the service that goes to Camp de Mar via Calvia resorts (122,995).