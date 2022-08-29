The National Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly stealing more than 200 trolleys from Palma airport and then selling them to recycling companies.

The investigation began in mid-July, when Aena’s airport services management department reported the theft of a large number of luggage trolleys.

The agents found that the man went to different areas of the airport and took the trolleys away in his own vehicle.

They also discovered that over the past few months the same person had been selling a large number of trolleys from the airport for more than 1,000 euros.

Finally, last Friday the suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft. The court will be asked to impose a restraining order on the suspect to keep him away from the airport.

The National Police has recommended airport users to be extremely vigilant with regard to their belongings and their trolleys.