A busy August at Palma airport.

A busy August at Palma airport. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma12/09/2022 11:39
0

Palma airport handled 4,161,847 passengers during August, 2.2% less than in the same month of 2019.
Domestic traffic totalled 882,934 passengers, an increase of 11.1% compared to August 2019, and international traffic 3,277,413 (-6%).

By international markets, the Germans accounted for the most passengers in August,1,254,381; followed by the UK with 834,210 passengers, and the French with an increase of 22.7% and a record 204,143 passengers.

Aircraft operations grew by 0.2% in August, with a total of 28,838, of which 28,540 (-0.4%) were commercial.

So far this year, Palma airport has handled 19,940,440 passengers, down 5.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

Related news
Retiring to the Balearics is still very attractive for many Britons.

Spain still top retirement destination for Britons

Come, winter in Mallorca

More related news (4)

Domestic passengers, meanwhile, have registered an increase of 2.9% with a total of 5,199,692; and international passengers have totalled 14,731,780 (-8%).
Ibiza and Minorca airports have also reported an increase in passenger traffic with the UK market outstripping all the rest.