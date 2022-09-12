Palma airport handled 4,161,847 passengers during August, 2.2% less than in the same month of 2019.

Domestic traffic totalled 882,934 passengers, an increase of 11.1% compared to August 2019, and international traffic 3,277,413 (-6%).

By international markets, the Germans accounted for the most passengers in August,1,254,381; followed by the UK with 834,210 passengers, and the French with an increase of 22.7% and a record 204,143 passengers.

Aircraft operations grew by 0.2% in August, with a total of 28,838, of which 28,540 (-0.4%) were commercial.

So far this year, Palma airport has handled 19,940,440 passengers, down 5.4% compared to the same period in 2019.

Domestic passengers, meanwhile, have registered an increase of 2.9% with a total of 5,199,692; and international passengers have totalled 14,731,780 (-8%).

Ibiza and Minorca airports have also reported an increase in passenger traffic with the UK market outstripping all the rest.