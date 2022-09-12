Palma airport handled 4,161,847 passengers during August, 2.2% less than in the same month of 2019.
Domestic traffic totalled 882,934 passengers, an increase of 11.1% compared to August 2019, and international traffic 3,277,413 (-6%).
Over four million people flew in to Mallorca in August
British dominate the markets in Ibiza and Minorca
Palma airport handled 4,161,847 passengers during August, 2.2% less than in the same month of 2019.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.